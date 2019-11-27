Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

An unprecedented intervention from the UK’s chief rabbi has knocked Jeremy Corbyn’s campaign off course. A disastrous BBC interview also raised questions about his party’s economic credibility. Can the leak from UK-US trade talks put Labour’s campaign back on track? Plus, we look at the Conservatives’ manifesto, which has already almost been forgotten. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Laura Hughes and Jim Pickard. Produced by Anna Dedhar.

