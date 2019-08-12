Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Falling interest rates, weak trading volumes and automation have led to an exceptionally brutal summer for global investment banks, which have shed tens of thousands of jobs, particularly on trading desks. Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, discusses the bleak outlook for bankers with Robert Armstrong, US financial editor.





Contributors: Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, and Robert Armstrong, US financial editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

