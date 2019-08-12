Falling interest rates, weak trading volumes and automation have led to an exceptionally brutal summer for global investment banks, which have shed tens of thousands of jobs, particularly on trading desks. Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, discusses the bleak outlook for bankers with Robert Armstrong, US financial editor.
Contributors: Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, and Robert Armstrong, US financial editor. Producer: Fiona SymonFor information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on News in Focus when a new story is published