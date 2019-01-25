Experimental feature
All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.
- Which Gilbert and Sullivan opera is subtitled The Merryman and His Maid?
- What was Britain’s first brand of striped toothpaste?
- Calder Hall, opened by the Queen in October 1956, was Britain’s first what?
- Louise Wener is the lead singer of which Britpop band that reformed in 2017?
- Anne Robinson, Terry Wogan and Jeremy Vine have all presented which long-running BBC television programme?
- André Previn, Sir Colin Davis and Valery Gergiev all held which musical post?
- Who’s the main character in John Osborne’s play Look Back in Anger?
- Lyra Belacqua and Will Parry are the main characters in a trilogy of novels by which writer?
- In Hancock’s Half Hour, what was the street where Tony Hancock lived?
- What were Infoseek, Magellan and AltaVista early examples of?
