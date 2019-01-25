Thank you for your help!

All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which Gilbert and Sullivan opera is subtitled The Merryman and His Maid? What was Britain’s first brand of striped toothpaste? Calder Hall, opened by the Queen in October 1956, was Britain’s first what? Louise Wener is the lead singer of which Britpop band that reformed in 2017? Anne Robinson, Terry Wogan and Jeremy Vine have all presented which long-running BBC television programme? André Previn, Sir Colin Davis and Valery Gergiev all held which musical post? Who’s the main character in John Osborne’s play Look Back in Anger? Lyra Belacqua and Will Parry are the main characters in a trilogy of novels by which writer? In Hancock’s Half Hour, what was the street where Tony Hancock lived? © Getty What were Infoseek, Magellan and AltaVista early examples of?

