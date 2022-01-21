Erik Webb Dempsey, a 53-year-old chief financial officer originally from Atlanta, Georgia, moved to Prague nearly 30 years ago and still hasn’t tired of the Czech capital. “It’s simply the most beautiful city I’ve ever been to. The view of Prague Castle from the Charles Bridge is breathtaking day or night.”

Beyond its architectural charms, “the standard of living is very high”, he says, citing the city’s long record of low unemployment and its excellent public transport; “you don’t need a car”. Dempsey owns a four-bedroom, 125 sq m flat in Liben in Prague 8, 5km from the city centre. Similar flats in the area sell for €600,000-€875,000.

Since the pandemic began, residential life in Prague’s city centre has also taken on a new appeal. The city’s notorious stag-party scene has been a Covid casualty. One Prague-based stag tour company, called Pissup Tours, reports an 80 per cent drop in British customers, its main customer base, since March 2020.

The Airbnb market has been in hibernation. Of Prague’s 650,000 apartments, 14,077 were available for short-term let on Airbnb in July 2019, according to Inside Airbnb data. In mid-July 2021, there were just 7,000 — and only 10 per cent had been rented out in the previous three months (compared with 60 per cent during the same period in 2019).

The same period has signalled changes to Prague’s cultural and culinary scenes. Foster + Partners and David Chipperfield are among 20 architects vying to design a new CZK6.1bn (€251m) concert hall in the regenerating Holesovice district, just across the River Vltava from central Prague 1.

And new restaurant openings are bringing a more global choice to the city, according to another American expat, 40-year-old Luke Bodenschatz, who works in hotel management. “We also take our beer very seriously here and there is a thriving scene of new breweries,” he says.

The result? Rather than being overrun by tourists (2019 saw a historic high of 8m visitors, which fell to 1.4m in 2021, according to Prague City Tourism), “the city has been cleaned up and it feels much more like it belongs to the people who live there,” says Prokop Svoboda, managing partner at Svoboda & Williams estate agency. The shift is driving a new appetite for city-centre living.

Many potential buyers want to try living in the centre while it’s still relatively quiet, he says: “Prague 1 was always more popular among expats, but the pandemic has changed this.” For local workers, unaffordability has been an issue. According to analysis by the developer Central Group, in Prague an average 70 sq m new flat costs 15.9 times the average salary. “People resent the fact they can’t afford to buy property,” says Svoboda.

For renters, however, the pandemic opened a brief window of affordability. During lockdown, many Airbnb landlords put their flats on the long-term lettings market instead, leading to a surplus of stock.

“In 2020, you could rent small apartments near the historic Old Town Square for about CZK13,000 (€535) a month, which is what you would pay for an apartment on the outskirts of Prague and half the usual Old Town price,” says Denisa Visnovska, a partner at Lexxus estate agency. Singles and couples took advantage of the low rates.

Demand was tempered, however, by prospective tenants’ fears that a return of the tourist market would prompt landlords to terminate long leases in favour of more profitable holiday rentals. And now rental prices are returning to pre pandemic levels, Visnovska says.

Demand is now overtaking supply again, with 25 per cent fewer flats for sale in the first half of 2021 than the previous year, according to a market report by Svoboda & Williams. Housing stock for sale has also decreased in traditionally sought-after locations such as Dejvice, Bubenec and Karlin.

A two-bedroom apartment in a restored Art Nouveau building in Prague 1, CZK80m (€3.29m) The interior

“People aren’t selling,” says Svoboda, whose agency reports prime resale price rises of 10.7 per cent in H1 2021 year on year, and 8.7 per cent rises for prime new-build in that period. Based on sold prices, the average apartment price in Prague rose by 3.9 per cent between Q3 and Q4 2021 to CZK110,000 (€4,530) per sq m, according to Deloitte.

“Relatively few can afford to own their own home in Prague, which is adding to the increasing willingness to rent,” says Svoboda. His agency says that for the first time, the majority of clients in the prime CZK55,000+ a month market are locals.

They include “high-ranking managers” seeking three or four-bedroom apartments for CZK70,000-CZK100,000 a month, says Jan Kolar, lead broker at Czech Republic Sotheby’s International Realty.

Along with the price of beer, affordability of housing is forever a hot topic in Prague. And as long as tourist numbers remain subdued, the desirability of city centre living will remain high, says Svoboda. “We think this breathing space will last for a while longer. It’s making the centre of Prague more attractive — and it’s driving property prices up.”

Buying guide In December 2021 the unemployment rate was 1.3 per cent in Prague East district and 1.7 per cent in Prague West, according to the Czech Labour Office.

Since acquisition tax was abolished in 2020, the only buying costs are legal fees and, if an agent is hired to find a property, the agent’s fee (usually 2.5-5 per cent).

Construction levels in Prague are at their lowest in five years. The approval process is slow, taking, for example, three years for the conversion of a house to apartments.

What you can buy for . . . CZK14.9m (€613,660) A one-bedroom penthouse with a small terrace in the Old Town (for sale with Lexxus/Savills). CZK65m (€2.67m) A three-bedroom penthouse in the Art Deco Dlouha Palace (Sotheby’s International Realty). CZK80m (€3.29m) A two-bed duplex in Parizska Street (Svoboda & Williams).

