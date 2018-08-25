Thank you for your help!

As an adolescent growing up on Long Island, Michael Cohen was in thrall to the legend of Donald Trump. So when as an adult and qualified attorney, he was invited to work for the New York real estate mogul, Mr Cohen jumped at the chance.

As Courtney Weaver writes in a profile, Mr Trump came to rely on his loyal fixer. And when he was elected president, Mr Cohen told friends he expected to be given a job in the White House.

Yet none ever materialised. And now Mr Cohen has cut his ties with his former boss, testifying in court that Mr Trump instructed him to buy the silence of two women before the 2016 election. The president has turned on Mr Cohen, confirming perhaps, as one old friend of his said, that he “knew too much”.

Merryn Somerset Webb argues that the 18th-century Scottish economist Adam Smith was very prescient about the harm done by overly concentrated markets and untrammelled corporate power.

Tim Harford says he learnt an important lesson on holiday this summer: that variety is an aid to creativity. This was something that figures as diverse as David Bowie and Charles Darwin understood very well.

Sarah Sands suggests that former UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson would have done well to heed the advice of one of his predecessors, William Hague: that politicians make jokes in public at their peril.

London’s dirty air can’t be compared to New Delhi’s: letter from Murad Qureshi, London, UK

You don’t need to tell those of us living off the Marylebone Road that London is choking under air pollution, but it is far fetched to suggest it’s almost as dirty as New Delhi even if only by nitrogen dioxide. New Delhi is not only choking under air pollution from transport emission but its heavy urbanisation and industrialisation also mean the construction and manufacturing industries are contributing in a manner that we have no comprehension of, sitting pretty here in London.

In response to Cyril Ramaphosa’s “Land reform in South Africa is crucial for inclusive growth”, Steve Chandler says:

Twenty-five years is no time at all to unravel the complex matrix of inequalities that bedevil post-apartheid South Africa. Added to which a largely inexperienced bureaucracy is only now finding its feet. There were many wasted years but that was to be expected. But now CR’s government needs to begin to deliver. Especially in the areas of education and infrastructure. Land reform (even expropriation without compensation) is just but needs to be legally robust.

I look forward to my daily Brexit frisson — don’t let me down, FT: letter from Stephen Hazell-Smith, Penshurst, Kent, UK

Every day I open my copy of the Pink ’Un expecting the hairs on the back of my neck to stand up as I read the latest instalment from the FT House of Brexit Horrors, but imagine my surprise when I read yesterday’s headline “Goldman in £1.2bn property deal” […] with Goldman’s head of International operations quoted as saying: “The development of Plumtree Court and our signing of a long-term lease demonstrates our continued commitment to London.” […] Come on FT, don’t let me down. I need my daily fix of ghoulish excitement.

