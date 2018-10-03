The world has too many carmakers, given the threat that their core product faces from new technologies. Autonomous vehicles and ride-sharing may, indirectly, be the way to push the industry into much-needed consolidation. On Wednesday Cruise, the AV unit of General Motors, announced Honda as its latest investor. The Japanese company is putting in $750m, valuing Cruise at a whopping $14.6bn. The AV segment is narrowing around just a handful of platforms that are attracting funding from sources who otherwise would seem big enough to launch their own ventures.

The awkward position for the likes of GM is that substantial revenue and profits come from conventional vehicles that stand to be replaced by AV. Wall Street analysts expect GM to have $150bn of revenue this year but the stock is cheap, with an enterprise value to ebitda multiple of under five times. Judging by Honda’s investment, Cruise is within shouting distance of GM’s valuation on that basis, despite having no products at all for another year or so.

GM initially acquired Cruise in 2015 for around $500m in total consideration. When SoftBank invested $2.5bn in Cruise earlier this year, GM said it would put in another $1.1bn of equity. The operating costs that GM are separately carrying on the Cruise venture are forecast to hit around $1bn in 2018. Unsurprisingly, GM has decided to report its key financial profit margins excluding the huge expenses for Cruise.

GM has stated the market it wants to play in — urban-based AV — the field has already narrowed to two players: itself and Google’s Waymo. But Uber and Lyft could be strong competitors too. Ford has committed $4bn to its own AV venture.

However the market shakes out, a lot of money is being spent on cutting-edge technologies. That is fine. But the rollout of AV is going to pressure legacy carmakers more than ever. More money should be spent on shrinking the number of players.