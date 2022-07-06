The race for electric vehicle supremacy
Two high-profile UK ministers resigned on Tuesday, oil prices had its biggest one-day drop since March, and a Chinese electric car company outsold Tesla in the first half of the year. Plus, Chinese electric vehicle battery companies are on a fundraising blitz.
Mentioned in this podcast:
Boris Johnson on the brink after chancellor and health secretary quit UK cabinet
Warren Buffett-backed Chinese group BYD overtakes Tesla in global electric vehicle sales
China taps markets for $10bn to cement clean tech supremacy
Church of England taps debt markets with ‘Cranmer’ bonds
