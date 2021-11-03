Mark Carney writes of rewiring entire economies (“The world of finance will be judged on the $100tn climate challenge”, Opinion, October 30).

I am surprised therefore that more attention has not been paid — particularly in the UK — to the concept of personal carbon rationing. Under such a scheme every individual would be allocated the same “ration” to be “spent” on items such as heating, electricity, fuel, flights etc. Those who require more than their “ration” would have to buy (in real money) from those who did not need their full entitlement.

This would serve two purposes: limiting carbon emissions (with all contributing equally) and providing a more equitable distribution of resources than, say, universal basic income. Those who have to pay more do so because they are consuming more of what is ultimately a shared resource — the viability of our planet.

Georgina Simpson

London W12, UK