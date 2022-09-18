Economics class: The mini-Budget is taking great risks with the public finances
Specification:
Fiscal policy, inflation
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
The mini-Budget is taking great risks with the public finances
Distinguish between i) national insurance contributions; and ii) corporation taxes
Briefly outline the role of the Office for Budget Responsibility
Using a diagram, analyse the effects of tax reductions on employment
Evaluate whether the government’s borrow and spend attitude is inimical to inflation
Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College