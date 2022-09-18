Kwasi Kwarteng, the UK’s new chancellor, wants to set a 2.5 per cent target for economic growth. This is wishful thinking until he can show he can achieve his ambition © Toby Melville/Reuters
Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Fiscal policy, inflation

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

The mini-Budget is taking great risks with the public finances

  • Distinguish between i) national insurance contributions; and ii) corporation taxes

  • Briefly outline the role of the Office for Budget Responsibility

  • Using a diagram, analyse the effects of tax reductions on employment

  • Evaluate whether the government’s borrow and spend attitude is inimical to inflation

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this article