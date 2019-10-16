China’s TikTok, the viral video app, is set to launch an education initiative in India as it works to overhaul its reputation for illicit content in the country and forge a path towards profitability.

TikTok, which is owned by ByteDance, the world’s most valuable start-up, said its education programme “aims at revolutionising e-learning in India” by offering small lessons in everything from English slang to nutrition.

The campaign, which is to be announced on Thursday in New Delhi, comes as ByteDance makes a global push into education in the hope of increasing revenue, launching the English tutoring platform Gogokid and learning app Haohao Xuexi (“study well”) this year.

The TikTok launch is an extension of the existing #EduTok campaign, one of the platform’s most popular hashtags in India, in which users create short tutorial videos that have generated 48bn views.

TikTok is ubiquitous in India, which represents its largest user base outside China. It claims more than 120m monthly active users in India, a number that threatens Facebook and WhatsApp.

But in contrast to its squeaky-clean image in the west, there is heightened sensitivity to the platform in India, where its wild growth among youth has drawn scrutiny from regulators. Pressure is growing for a ban, with Indian politicians accusing the platform of spreading “vulgar” content and calling it a national security risk.

In April, TikTok was pulled from Google and Apple stores when a court prohibited new downloads of the app after a civil case was filed over “encouraging pornography”. The order was later lifted, but more controversy followed.

Mumbai police in July arrested three of TikTok’s biggest Indian stars for inciting religious violence after they posted a video on the death of a Muslim man. A month later, TikTok was back in the spotlight, this time for a viral video denigrating Dalits, a Hindu caste that has historically been discriminated against.

Jayanth Kolla, founder of telecom and tech consultancy Convergence Catalyst, said moving into education allowed TikTok to “hit two birds with one stone” by giving the app an image revamp and increase engagement. “TikTok is getting into the core needs of a user,” said Mr Kolla, “that will help them increase the stickiness of the app”.

Education is more attractive to advertisers than TikTok’s current user-generated content of practical jokes, dancing and lip-syncing on the platform. “TikTok is trying to discover new use cases for the platform to get wider acceptance,” said Madhur Singhal, managing director at consultancy Praxis Global Alliance. “Education is very strategic for anyone seeking content monetisation in India, education gets you into the household.”

TikTok has been working with Indian partners in the edtech sector ahead of the campaign launch. Ashutosh Kumar, chief executive of Testbook, a platform that prepares people for government exams, said that TikTok had been helping his company create content on the app to win subscribers.

Testbook posts 15-second to one-minute general knowledge videos on TikTok designed to help students with a range of questions. “Since we started three months ago, we have close to 700,000 followers and on a monthly basis we have 10m views coming from TikTok,” said Mr Kumar. “As you can see, the market is very big.”