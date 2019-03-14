With a $475bn portfolio of investments ranging from London skyscrapers to nuclear reactors, Brookfield Asset Management has become one of the largest and most eclectic alternative investment houses.

Its shares have surged more than six-fold since taking a pounding during the 2008 financial crisis. The $4.7bn deal announced by the Toronto-based group this week to acquire a controlling stake in distressed debt specialist Oaktree Capital is designed to make it more resilient the next time a financial crisis strikes.

The strategy of growing through diversification has been embraced successfully by rival investment houses. Together, Brookfield and Oaktree will earn about $2.5bn in annual fees on their assets under management. That makes the combined group one of the largest of its kind, with heft comparable to Blackstone, the Wall Street colossus that also combines a buyout outfit with credit, real estate and infrastructure funds.

“Everybody is trying to offer all different types of private markets solutions — including debt, infrastructure, real estate,” said Ludovic Phalippou, a finance professor at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. “There is a race to offer everything, [which results in] massive consolidation. There is no reason for having 10,000 people doing the same thing.”

Oaktree’s founder Howard Marks became a billionaire by paying cents on the dollar for the debt of companies that were doomed to fail. When the directors declared bankruptcy and shareholders were wiped out, Mr Marks would end up with equity in the now debt-free company that could be sold for a juicy profit.

“Oaktree is the premier credit alternative manager in the world,” said Bruce Flatt, chief executive of Brookfield, which on Wednesday announced a takeover of the company Mr Marks founded in 1995.

Its bargain-hunting strategy means Oaktree puts money to work when markets fall. It was one of the biggest buyers of distressed debt after the Lehman Brothers collapse triggered a global economic meltdown in September 2008, a strategy that generated vast profits.

But it can also be an Achilles heel. When the US economic recovery gathered pace three years later, Oaktree told investors there were no longer enough deals for its distressed investment fund to chase and returned the unspent cash to clients.

“We do not produce steady growths in assets or profits and the last 10 years have been a tough period for that orientation,” said Mr Marks, who will join Brookfield’s board of directors while remaining in charge at Oaktree.

The takeover combines two sharply different portfolios of assets. About three-quarters of Oaktree’s portfolio is concentrated in debt investments, and most of the rest consists of other forms of financial assets.

Bruce Flatt, chief executive of Brookfield Asset Management © Bloomberg

By contrast, Brookfield’s disparate interests include mobile telephone masts in France, well-known office towers in London’s Canary Wharf business district and the annual servicing contracts for a worldwide fleet of nuclear reactors. Adding to the complexity, some of Brookfield’s investments are held indirectly, via subsidiaries that are also traded publicly.

Oaktree spoke to other suitors but Brookfield was the “ideal” buyer, said a person with direct knowledge of the transaction, explaining that Brookfield’s investments tended to do best in a healthy economy. Such “procyclical” investments can be a liability in a downturn, the precise moment when Oaktree excels.

Diversifying into countercyclical assets like distressed debt may be a smart move by Brookfield if predictions that the US’s decade-long recovery is due to end turn out to be accurate.

Supporters of the deal argue there is strength in diversity, and that the differences between the two companies are part of what makes it attractive to combine them. One person close to the deal concludes: “It’s a bit like yin and yang.”

The listed entity, which sits atop the Brookfield web of companies and is a fifth owned by its partners, is paying half the $4.7bn consideration in cash, and half in its own shares. That means Oaktree shareholders will own a stake in an investment powerhouse that has become one of the world’s most aggressive buyers of real estate, infrastructure and large companies.

Brookfield want us to continue to operate Oaktree independently for years to come

The Toronto-based group traces its roots back to 1899 in Brazil. It was later renamed Brascan — a portmanteau of Brazil and Canada — and foundered in the 1990s, allowing Mr Flatt to buy stock cheaply and rebuild it as the self-defined investor in “real assets” that Brookfield has become.

Having suffered a 70 per cent share price fall in the 2008 financial crisis, it rebounded quickly and its market capitalisation has risen over six-fold in the past decade to over C$60bn ($46bn).

Recently, Brookfield has attracted controversy because of a politically sensitive transaction involving a 99-year lease it agreed last year for New York’s 666 Fifth Avenue.

The Manhattan skyscraper had been bought by Kushner Companies for $1.8bn on the eve of the financial crisis, and the lease by Brookfield removed a heavy financial burden from the family of Jared Kushner, effectively bailing out the son-in-law of Donald Trump who is also a senior adviser to the US president.

Unlike Oaktree’s public shareholders, Mr Marks will retain a large direct stake in the company he founded, giving up only one-fifth of his shares when the takeover is completed. The 72-year-old has no plans to retire, according to a person familiar with the matter.

“Our clients want us to be who we are and their greatest fear has always been that we will change our strides to cater to somebody else,” Mr Marks said. “Brookfield want us to continue to operate Oaktree independently for years to come.”