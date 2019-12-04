To parents, a promise of free childcare is a godsend. To Diana Lawton, who runs two day care centres near Swadlincote, a former mining area in the Midlands, an electoral bidding war to offer UK families more hours of funded care is a potential nightmare.

Since 2017, when the government doubled its offer of funded care to 30 hours a week in term time for working parents of three and four-year-olds, Ms Lawton has found it increasingly difficult to balance the books. Like many providers, she said funding to deliver the “free” hours does not cover her costs.

Her local authority has suggested hiring less qualified staff, younger workers who can be paid a lower minimum wage, or part timers on hours below the threshold for pension contributions. Seven graduates on her staff earn less than £10 an hour already. “It’s insulting,” she said. “The only way I can make the business sustainable is to reduce the quality of care.”

Yet childcare has become a political priority. Even after factoring in the 30 hour entitlement and other subsidies, costs in the UK are well above the EU average — largely because public funding is much lower as a share of GDP than in countries with a system of state-run preschools.

Diana Lawton: 'The only way I can make the business sustainable is to reduce the quality of care' © Andrew Fox

Opposition parties are promising a significant increase in early years spending ahead of the December 12 election — but analysis by Ceeda, a specialist research group, suggests their proposals would still involve a funding shortfall for the sector and leave parents facing higher childcare fees whoever wins.

The Liberal Democrats have gone furthest, offering to fund 35 hours of year-round care from nine months for working parents, and from two years for all families. Together with an increase in the hourly funding rate paid to providers, and more money for disadvantaged children, the party has costed its proposals at more than £14bn.

Labour wants to extend the 30-hour entitlement to all children from the age of two, with means-tested subsidies for additional hours, and an ambition to include one-year-olds eventually. The party would also make hourly funding more generous and introduce a national pay scale to drive up wages. This would roughly double the overall level of early years spending, which stood at £5.4bn in 2018-19.

Ceeda estimates that even with better funding, nurseries and preschools would face a deficit of £314m under the Lib Dem proposals, and a smaller deficit of £80m under Labour. But the real challenge would be the speed and scale of expansion — the Lib Dems would more than triple the provision of free care.

“It would be a huge shift in how we operate our business,” said Cary Rankin, managing director of Bertram Nursery Group, which runs more than 40 nurseries and care centres in Scotland and northern England. His main worry is recruitment: workers now earn more in cleaning or retail, with far less responsibility.

Boris Johnson, while calling affordable childcare “the holy grail”, has in contrast to the other parties promised next to nothing to help achieve it. A manifesto promise to “help create” more wraparound provision of after school and holiday care was billed as a £1bn fund, but the annual funding of £250m a year equates to just £1 per child a week.

Diana Lawton with children at Our Monkey Club nursery in Derbyshire © Andrew Fox

Ceeda estimates that with no new money and planned increases in the minimum wage, the existing funding shortfall would increase to £571m in 2020/21. Jo Verrill, the research group’s managing director, said this would “seriously threaten the sector’s sustainability — particularly in deprived areas”.

So far, larger providers and those based in more affluent areas have largely coped with the funding pressures, because they can cross subsidise “free” hours with fee income or ask parents to pay for food, equipment or extra activities. But many have also been forced to cut training and staff ratios, and to limit the number of fully funded places they offer to parents who cannot pay any fees.

“The children most in need are the ones who are suffering,” said Zoe Raven, chief executive of Acorn Early Years Foundation, a social enterprise. The bigger nursery chains were expanding largely in more prosperous areas, she said, because staff costs tended to be higher in deprived areas where more children had special needs, and local authorities had cut the support they used to offer.

Christine Farquharson, at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, argued that international experience suggests childcare subsidies can boost parents’ employment, or aid social mobility, but rarely both at the same time. “What’s really important . . . is whether the parties are clear on what they are hoping to achieve,” she said.

The recent expansion of free childcare has boosted family incomes, but the evidence so far suggests it has made little difference to employment or to outcomes for children from poorer backgrounds.

“There are better ways than free hours” to achieve either goal, said Gillian Paull, at the consultancy Frontier Economics. If the aim was to help parents work, tax credits would give them more choice and flexibility, she argued. If the priority was to close the gap in educational attainment, then funding should be focused on intensive support from birth for families from deprived backgrounds.

Meanwhile, Ms Lawton is holding out for a change in policy. “I am waiting for the 12th of December and praying I don’t end up having to give my business up the next day . . . If the funding rate goes up, I can get supplies and . . . an extra member of staff and open up an extra room. If not, I don’t know how I’m going to make it past April.”