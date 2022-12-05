This article with suggested questions picked by a teacher is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Hazardous earth

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Mauna Loa eruption provides unique research opportunity for volcanologists

Outline the characteristics of Mauna Loa’s eruption. Refer to the shape and type of eruption in your answer as well as the role of hotspot volcanism

To what extent is Mauna Loa’s eruption likely to lead to local and regional disruption?

Using this video link Mount Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii, contrast the current eruption of Mauna Loa with Kilauea in 2018

Alisdair Monteith, Gordonstoun