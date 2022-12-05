© Bruce Omori/Paradise Helicopters/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article with suggested questions picked by a teacher is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Hazardous earth

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Mauna Loa eruption provides unique research opportunity for volcanologists

  • Outline the characteristics of Mauna Loa’s eruption. Refer to the shape and type of eruption in your answer as well as the role of hotspot volcanism

  • To what extent is Mauna Loa’s eruption likely to lead to local and regional disruption?

  • Using this video link Mount Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii, contrast the current eruption of Mauna Loa with Kilauea in 2018

Alisdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article

Comments