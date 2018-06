Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

For generations, ambitious young Americans flocked to the country’s biggest cities, looking for opportunity in commercial hubs like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco. But the generation who came of age around the year 2000 is breaking the mould. Liberty Martin discusses how their choice of where to live is redrawing the map of America with the FT's Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson and Hannah Kuchler





