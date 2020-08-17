Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Senior Democrats have called the US postmaster general to testify before Congress amid election fears, pharmaceutical group CureVac has ruled out selling a vaccine at cost, and Italy's businesses enjoy a better than expected rebound from coronavirus. Plus, the FT’s Emiko Terazono on why the decline of travel is bad for the chocolate industry.





