Senior Democrats have called the US postmaster general to testify before Congress amid election fears, pharmaceutical group CureVac has ruled out selling a vaccine at cost, and Italy's businesses enjoy a better than expected rebound from coronavirus. Plus, the FT’s Emiko Terazono on why the decline of travel is bad for the chocolate industry.
