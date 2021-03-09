The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.4 per cent and entered a technical correction Monday

Stocks declined on Monday with shares of technology companies leading Wall Street lower, and the stricken supply chain financier, Greensill Capital, files for administration. Plus, the FT’s private capital correspondent, Mark Vandevelde, breaks down the $29bn merger between Apollo Global Capital and Athene Holding.





Wall Street dragged lower by tech stocks and pandemic beneficiaries

Apollo to merge with Athene creating $29bn conglomerate

Greensill files for administration and warns of GFG ‘defaults’

