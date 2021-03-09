The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.4 per cent and entered a technical correction Monday
Stocks declined on Monday with shares of technology companies leading Wall Street lower, and the stricken supply chain financier, Greensill Capital, files for administration. Plus, the FT’s private capital correspondent, Mark Vandevelde, breaks down the $29bn merger between Apollo Global Capital and Athene Holding.
Wall Street dragged lower by tech stocks and pandemic beneficiaries
https://www.ft.com/content/e4420f17-c0ac-4cd4-807d-4549f5de9bfa?
Apollo to merge with Athene creating $29bn conglomerate
https://www.ft.com/content/e9ba5f23-9777-4730-a59b-d0c4d1fb510c
Greensill files for administration and warns of GFG ‘defaults’
https://www.ft.com/content/db5bc46a-57cc-4c7d-a6fe-47f5a59412d4
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published