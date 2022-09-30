What does this mortgage tumult mean for individuals? Will borrowers be able to remortgage? How high could rates go? Will there be a property crash? In this special episode of Money Clinic, host Claer Barrett, the FT’s consumer affairs editor, puts listeners’ and readers’ questions to Andrew Montlake, managing director of mortgage broker Coreco, and James Pickford, deputy editor of FT Money.

Want more? Check out our online mortgage Q&A: https://www.ft.com/content/6dd96b0e-6b39-492e-9040-4f4b4d247a84

