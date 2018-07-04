Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

Building on this year’s FT 1000 ranking of Europe’s fastest growing companies, the Financial Times is looking for those companies in the UK making a long-term impact on their sector and wider society.

In the 21st century, employees and executives put an emphasis on environmental and social parameters as well as financial performance, in an age of disruption by innovation.

The Financial Times and Statista, supported by Mishcon de Reya, want to pinpoint how fast-growing companies rise to these challenges. Our goal is to identify the FT Future 100 UK — high growth companies that are shaping their industry, or contributing positively to society and their community.

Every company that submits the survey will be regarded as a candidate for this list. The replies will be evaluated by an editorial team of the FT and analysts from Statista. An FT-led jury will determine the final list.

A special report including the final list will be published in print and on FT.com on September 24.