The Conservatives have been in power for nine years. Since 2016, they have ruled over a chaotic Brexit process. Their leader Boris Johnson is a polarising figure who lacks the widespread appeal of previous prime ministers.

It is therefore little short of remarkable that, with two weeks to polling day, the biggest poll of this campaign so far is showing the Conservatives with an 11 point lead over Labour.

Last night’s MRP poll by YouGov for the Times says the Tories are on course to win 359 seats, Labour would get 211, the SNP 43 and the Lib Dems just 13, an increase of one. This would mean a comfortable majority of 68 for Mr Johnson, validating his entire personal and political strategy since 2016.

Across the political divide, the initial response to this poll has been one of caution. Much can happen in the next two weeks that might drag the Tory lead towards seven points, the level at which we likely get a hung parliament. Two issues, in particular, are worth bearing in mind.

First, according to YouGov, the projected margins of victory are below 5 per cent in at least 30 seats forecast to be Conservative. So, many of these seats are too close to call confidently.

Second, the MRP poll is an event in itself and might therefore affect voting behaviour. Wavering voters, on reading about it, could take the view that they might as well vote for Labour and for Jeremy Corbyn, believing the Tories are on course for a landslide. This is the Tories’ biggest fear — which is why Dominic Cummings, a key adviser to Mr Johnson, is publicly talking up the threat of a hung parliament.

We shall soon see if Mr Cummings’ fears are realised. But to come back to the point I made at the start, what really stands out right now is Labour’s strategic failure. This election ought to have been Labour’s for the taking. But Mr Corbyn is pushing a policy prospectus that is too leftwing; he has never tackled the scourge of anti-Semitism in his party; and his Brexit message is too muddled.

As a result, Mr Johnson has been given an opportunity he scarcely deserves and he is taking it. He is running a more disciplined campaign than expected. His relentless message that he will “get Brexit done” convinces voters, wrongly, that he is a force for renewal. Anything that might foul up his current lead, such as a possible interview with Andrew Neil, is potentially eliminated.

It is impossible to predict confidently what the outcome will be on December 12. But it is hard to believe that Labour can engineer a real tactical shift that narrows Thursday’s Tory poll lead.

© Ingram Pinn/Financial Times

“Mr Johnson’s career rests on casual mendacity. After ousting Theresa May a few months ago he made one solemn pledge. There could be no ifs or buts, he said. No excuses. Come what may, Britain would leave the EU on October 31. Many remarked at the time that, given the parliamentary arithmetic, this was a hostage to fortune. Mr Johnson’s retort was that he would ‘die in a ditch’ rather than renege. The deadline has passed and Britain is still a member of the EU.” (Philip Stephens, FT)

