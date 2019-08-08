Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US stocks closed in positive territory on Wednesday as investors pushed back against deepening concerns over global growth, and the Trump administration is cracking down on Huawei and other Chinese companies seen as security threats. Plus, Broadcom revives talks with Symantec, Russia’s state-owned oil company becomes the last major supplier of petrol to Venezuela, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said America would be ready to sign a new trade deal with the UK after it leaves the EU and Lyft raises its 2019 financial forecasts. Also, the FT’s Richard Waters tells us about the San Francisco-based research group pursuing the Holy Grail of artificial intelligence.

