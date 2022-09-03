The Tory leadership race finished this week, with foreign secretary Liz Truss widely expected to triumph. We discuss the final campaign developments, Truss’ pledges on tax, and what Boris Johnson might do next.

Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Robert Shrimsley and Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe.

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.

-Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk

-Follow @Seb Payne

-Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newsletters

Audio: LBC / BBC

Our GDPR privacy policy was updated on August 8, 2022. Visit acast.com/privacy for more information.