Twenty years after the Twin Towers were brought down, FT Weekend podcast host Lilah Raptopoulos explores where 9/11 sits in our memories. The FT’s New York correspondent Joshua Chaffin introduces us to billionaire developer Larry Silverstein, who bought the World Trade Center in July of 2001 and had to rebuild on the site of a tragedy. How do spaces change in meaning over time? The FT’s former Kabul correspondent Jon Boone introduces us to the “New Afghanistan” generation, what they were promised, and what was lost. Plus: we hear from a woman who fled the Taliban and is now waiting in limbo in Albania, suddenly a refugee.

