FT Collections

Greensill Capital

The unravelling of the finance company backed by SoftBank and advised by former UK prime minister David Cameron

© FT montage
Greensill’s demise shines spotlight on government ties

With links to a former prime minister, the Australian financier was close to the UK’s corridors of power

The insurance call that toppled Greensill

Tokio Marine’s decision to end coverage sparked desperate response from ailing finance group

Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance stops payments to stricken Greensill

Metals magnate’s move comes as suppliers and politicians seek assurances over his companies

new
German regulator files criminal complaint against Greensill Bank

Financial watchdog BaFin alleges balance sheet manipulation at troubled lender with €3.5bn of deposits

Greensill Capital prepares to file for insolvency

Apollo Global Management is in talks to buy up parts of the business

German regulator steps in as Greensill warns of threat to 50,000 jobs

Finance group cautions on risk to clients as it seeks insolvency protection in Australia and rescue with Apollo

More from this Series

Greensill and supply-chain finance: how a contentious funding tool works

Technique has troubled regulators, rating agencies and accountants

Credit Suisse lent $160m to Greensill on top of fund exposure

Swiss bank’s executives worried about fallout from relationship with ailing finance group

Brookfield walks away from Sanjeev Gupta loan talks

Talks with $500bn asset manager collapse as pressure grows on industrialist’s main lender

Greensill left scrambling after Credit Suisse suspends $10bn in funds

Apollo in talks to take on parts of ailing supply-chain finance business