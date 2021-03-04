FT Collections Greensill Capital The unravelling of the finance company backed by SoftBank and advised by former UK prime minister David Cameron © FT montage Greensill’s demise shines spotlight on government tiesWith links to a former prime minister, the Australian financier was close to the UK’s corridors of power The insurance call that toppled GreensillTokio Marine’s decision to end coverage sparked desperate response from ailing finance group3 hours ago Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance stops payments to stricken Greensill Metals magnate’s move comes as suppliers and politicians seek assurances over his companies new German regulator files criminal complaint against Greensill BankFinancial watchdog BaFin alleges balance sheet manipulation at troubled lender with €3.5bn of deposits Greensill Capital prepares to file for insolvencyApollo Global Management is in talks to buy up parts of the business German regulator steps in as Greensill warns of threat to 50,000 jobs Finance group cautions on risk to clients as it seeks insolvency protection in Australia and rescue with Apollo More from this Series Greensill and supply-chain finance: how a contentious funding tool worksTechnique has troubled regulators, rating agencies and accountants Credit Suisse lent $160m to Greensill on top of fund exposureSwiss bank’s executives worried about fallout from relationship with ailing finance group Brookfield walks away from Sanjeev Gupta loan talksTalks with $500bn asset manager collapse as pressure grows on industrialist’s main lender Greensill left scrambling after Credit Suisse suspends $10bn in fundsApollo in talks to take on parts of ailing supply-chain finance business