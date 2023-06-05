Saudi Arabia is cutting oil production, Turkey has a new finance minister and Apple is unveiling a mixed-reality headset today. Plus, the FT’s Kaye Wiggins explains how Asda has been able to take on enormous debt and whether its luck is about to change.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Virtual reality start-ups pin hopes on Apple to lure back funding

Saudi Arabia seeks to boost oil price with output cut of 1mn barrels a day

Asda chair defends £2.3bn deal for UK operations of sister group EG

Turkey’s new finance minister pledges to return to “rational” economic policy

