US President Joe Biden expressed support for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict

US President Joe Biden yesterday expressed support for a Israel-Gaza ceasefire in a call with Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu, and today EU foreign ministers will meet to discuss the conflict, and a biotech company developing medicines that mimic the painkilling effects of cannabis is set to list in London this week. Plus, the FT’s South China correspondent, Primrose Riordan, explains why activists are calling BlackRock “inconsistent” in its ESG commitments.





Biden backs ceasefire in Israel-Palestinian conflict

Europeans hamstrung by rifts on Gaza conflict

Start-up focused on painkilling effects of cannabis to list in London

BlackRock accused of ESG inconsistency over Indonesia palm oil

