US President Joe Biden yesterday expressed support for a Israel-Gaza ceasefire in a call with Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu, and today EU foreign ministers will meet to discuss the conflict, and a biotech company developing medicines that mimic the painkilling effects of cannabis is set to list in London this week. Plus, the FT’s South China correspondent, Primrose Riordan, explains why activists are calling BlackRock “inconsistent” in its ESG commitments.
