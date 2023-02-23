Ukraine series: the battle for Bakhmut
Christopher Miller moved to the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in 2010 as a volunteer for the US Peace Corps. Now an FT correspondent in Kyiv, he tells Gideon about how the eastern city came to play a central role in the war and how he sees the conflict unfolding in the coming months.
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner
