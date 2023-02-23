Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Christopher Miller moved to the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in 2010 as a volunteer for the US Peace Corps. Now an FT correspondent in Kyiv, he tells Gideon about how the eastern city came to play a central role in the war and how he sees the conflict unfolding in the coming months.

Clips: CNN

More on this topic:

A 12-year journey to the heart of the war in Ukraine

‘Hell. Just hell’: Ukraine and Russia’s war of attrition over Bakhmut

Behind the Money podcast: The costs of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

How Ukrainian photographers captured a year of conflict

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in maps — latest updates

Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts - please listen, rate and subscribe.

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com


View our accessibility guide.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this podcast

Comments

Comments have not been enabled for this article.