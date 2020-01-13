Companies are being hit by a rise in employment tribunal cases for disability discrimination following the abolition of hearing fees and a reported increase in workers willing to lodge claims related to mental health issues.

Cases alleging disability discrimination — which covers physical or mental health — jumped 26 per cent to 6,919 in the 12 months to April 2019 compared with 5,477 for the previous year. A further 3,657 cases were filed in the six months to September 2019, Ministry of Justice figures show.

The number of employment tribunal claims has been rising since mid-2017 when the government abolished fees of up to £1,200 to bring cases. Disability claims have rebounded to levels last seen in 2013 when the fees were introduced.

Disability discrimination is classed as any physical or mental health impairment that has a long-term adverse impact on a worker’s ability to carry out their activities. A claim can also be brought if an employer has failed to make a reasonable adjustment for an employee with a pre-existing condition.

Recent high-profile cases include Adam Glover Bailie, a trader who last month won a disability discrimination case against the UK brokerage of US food processing company Archer Daniels Midland after suffering from clinical depression.

He claimed he was pushed aside after being diagnosed with the condition, which allegedly stemmed from stress caused by working long hours in a short-staffed department. An employment tribunal found that the UK brokerage had directly discriminated against Mr Glover Bailie, who was head of equities and fixed income, because of his disability.

“We are seeing quite a steady increase in disability discrimination claims and apart from ones involving physical disability we have seen some involving mental illness,” said Shazia Khan, employment partner at Irwin Mitchell who represented Mr Glover Bailie. “Often individuals have a pre-existing condition and go into a workplace where such conditions are not well managed.”

ADM declined to comment.

Last week, Goldman Sachs also settled a disability discrimination claim brought by a banker in London who alleged that the firm failed to accommodate his condition. Kwasi Afrifa, 32, a former Goldman analyst, had sued the investment bank for allegedly failing to provide workarounds for his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and allegedly forcing him out of his job.

Goldman and Leigh Day, representing Mr Afrifa, both declined to comment.

Paul Quain, employment lawyer at GQ Law, said: “There is some anecdotal evidence that claims related to mental health issues, including stress and anxiety, are on the rise.”

Ivor Adair, partner at law firm Fox & Partners, said that many employment disputes were settled before they reached the tribunal stage so the issue may be bigger than the numbers suggested.

“I think there has been a rise in cases because of abolition of tribunal fees as well as workplace pressure biting hard on employees, particularly those with disabilities.”