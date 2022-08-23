This is an audio transcript of the FT News Briefing podcast episode: The student who rode Bed Bath & Beyond to the moon

Marc Filippino

Good morning from the Financial Times. Today is Tuesday, August 23rd, and this is your FT News Briefing.

Ben & Jerry’s lost its battle to stop selling its ice cream in the West Bank, and Wall Street is sceptical about the summer market rally. Plus, we’ll find out more about the 20-year-old college student who made more than $100mn betting on a meme stock. I’m Marc Filippino, and here’s the news you need to start your day.

US stocks slid lower on Monday. The S&P 500 fell more than 2 per cent. It’s the biggest drop in two months. Investors are increasingly worried about how much central banks will raise interest rates to battle inflation. But for most of the summer, actually, stocks have been rallying. The question is what’s behind this upswing? The FT’s Eric Platt says a lot of people on Wall Street are sceptical.

Eric Platt

And that’s because over the last few weeks, there hasn’t been much to really give you faith of the big drivers of the market, ie the economy, inflation and what the Fed is going to do has really gotten to a better place, right? And so there’s a sense among big investors and money managers that maybe the rally that they’ve seen so far doesn’t have the kind of conviction behind it you’d want to see.

Marc Filippino

OK. So Eric, if this rally isn’t because of investor confidence in the economy, what is causing it?

Eric Platt

Yeah so we’ve been speaking to traders really at every bank on Wall Street. And a sense we’ve been getting more and more is that this is really short covering by hedge funds, including a large group of hedge funds that earlier this year were very short the market, ie they thought the market would fall further. That started to cover their bets. And because these particular hedge funds are called trend-following hedge funds, as they started to cover their bets, the markets started to rally and they then had to follow this new trend of market rallying. So they kept covering their short bets, they kept buying them, and that really helped provide fuel to the market rally.

Marc Filippino

Now, I also understand that this had something to do with options. These are contracts that give investors the opportunity to buy or sell a stock within a certain timeframe. A lot of them expired last Friday, right?

Eric Platt

Exactly. One of the things that we knew going into Friday was there were more than $2tn worth of options expiring. And because so many people in late July and early August were nervous that they were missing out on the rally, they were selling calls, ie that’s what the market would keep rallying. And so, like, if you’re an average Joe investor and you sell a call, the counterparty who’s actually buying that might be a big bank on Wall Street like Goldman. And so that dynamic was kind of keeping the market within certain bounds is why we saw volatility falling. And so you saw that kind of start to unravel on Friday, and then you saw it again, yesterday’s trading day.

Marc Filippino

Eric Platt is the FT’s markets editor.

Ben & Jerry’s has lost a bitter legal battle with its parent company, Unilever, over its sales in the West Bank. The progressive ice cream brand announced last year it would end sales in the territory. Israeli settlements there are viewed as illegal by most of the world, and Ben & Jerry’s said selling there would be inconsistent with its values. Unilever disagrees and made a deal to sell the Israel operation to someone who would keep operations going in the West Bank. Yesterday, a judge in New York denied Ben & Jerry’s request for an injunction. He said the ice cream products sold in the West Bank would be different enough from other Ben & Jerry’s products to mitigate, if not eliminate, any harm to the brand’s reputation.

The FT broke a story last week about an American college student who made $110mn betting on the stock of a retailer called Bed Bath & Beyond. It was an eye popping story, almost like college kid gets rich betting on stocks. But this kid named Jake Freeman is not your average college kid. The FT’s Madison Darbyshire looked at how he made so much money. She joins me now. Hey, Madison.

Madison Darbyshire

Hi, how are you?

Marc Filippino

So as I understand it, Madison, you were covering what was going on in this volatile meme stock, Bed Bath & Beyond. And as a reminder to listeners, meme stocks are stocks that are popular among retail or individual investors that get these kind of cult followings on social media and tend to have really big swings. Think GameStop or AMC last year. But Madison, how did your reporting lead you to this one guy, Jake Freeman?

Madison Darbyshire

We were trying to figure out who is behind this hedge fund in Wyoming that no one had ever heard of. And so we started making calls and sending emails to the numbers that were listed in association with all the regulatory filings this hedge fund had put in. And we got an email back saying, hey, yes, I can talk. And my colleague, Antoine Gara, whom I worked on the story with, calls him, and we learned that he’s actually 20 years old and he’s calling from the airport where he’s just landed while he’s waiting for the bus that will take him back to his university campus.

Marc Filippino

And we get a hint of this in your story. But, you know, you say he’s not an ordinary college kid. He’s been working in finance since he was a teen. He had a fund of his own. He has a significant stake in Bed Bath & Beyond. And he’d even come up with a turnround plan for the company.

Madison Darbyshire

So obviously it was really interesting to meet a kid who had such a thoughtful investment strategy around a stock. But one of the things that was really interesting is Jake invested in Bed Bath & Beyond with no expectation of it having this big a payout. He really thought that he had ideas for how Bed Bath could turn their business around and restructure their debts. And so what was really interesting is that he was kind of an accidental beneficiary of this crazy share price run-up. I think he thought the share price was going to go to $8 or $9. That was a best-case scenario for him. So for him to sell at a $27 a share was beyond what he and his investors could have ever expected.

Marc Filippino

So meme stocks usually get pumped up online. Famously, there’s this WallStreetBets subreddit that has done this in the past. From what you could tell, did Jake Freeman do that? Did he encourage others to buy Bed Bath & Beyond stock so he could profit?

Madison Darbyshire

No, I would say that that’s not true. Yeah, he didn’t pump up the stock. You know, he’s a Gen Z investor. He’s pretty active on social media. But one of the things that we’ve heard from people who’ve known Jake growing up is he’s really always had this real independent streak. He’s been working. He kind of got his way in the door of a hedge fund as a young teenager, like 14, 15, started being mentored by one of his bosses. He just really wanted to be involved in this world. But obviously there is a lot that we don’t know about who were his big capital backers, who, it’s hard enough for most investment professionals to fundraise $25mn. So for people to take to have that level of faith in somebody so young is pretty extraordinary. And there are a lot of things that we don’t know.

Marc Filippino

So what do we know about how he made so much money?

Madison Darbyshire

Yeah. So we know that in order to generate a return of about $110mn, he would have had to start with about $25mn, which is an extraordinary sum. And very little of it, from our understanding from talking with Jake was his own capital. So he fundraised from friends, from family, from business connections and was very successful in raising a tremendous amount of money on his restructuring ideas.

Marc Filippino

So I gotta ask you about the comments that readers left under this story on FT.com. They were really harsh, mostly saying things like, why are you guys writing about this kid? He’s just a rich kid. Why don’t you cover the people who lost money? Um, what do you make of that?

Madison Darbyshire

I think one of the big points that we’ve seen of people reacting is, again, somebody so young being given such big responsibility with so much money and being successful with it. It can be really hard, I think. And investing in money are very emotional topics. I think we talk about them in these rational ways, but they are much more behavioural and emotional than we give them credit for. There’s a thing called tall poppy syndrome that’s been popping into my brain a lot. And tall poppy syndrome is when one flower rises above all the rest and everyone wants to immediately chop that flower down, right? So I think in a lot of ways, it’s been hard for people to see somebody do make such a big windfall on something that is both within their control, but also largely with that outside of it.

Marc Filippino

Madison Darbyshire is the FT’s US investment reporter. Thanks, Madison.

Madison Darbyshire

Thanks, Marc. It’s been a pleasure.

Marc Filippino

Before we go, the transport minister of France wants to restrict flights on private jets. He says it’s because of their outsized contribution to climate change. Some leftwing party members in France even want an outright ban. It’s all happening as French President Emmanuel Macron is calling on citizens to save energy in response to the current energy crisis. There’s even a Twitter account that names and shames private jet users. It’s unclear how the jet industry or its users have responded.

You can read more on all of these stories at FT.com. This has been your daily FT News Briefing. Make sure you check back tomorrow for the latest business news.

