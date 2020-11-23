Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

Ahead of Wednesday’s spending review, chancellor Rishi Sunak is coming under renewed pressure to help entrepreneurs and small business owners who have been excluded from the two main coronavirus support schemes.

This week, the Federation of Small Businesses has asked the Treasury to consider policy proposals that could offer grants to limited company directors who pay themselves via dividends and have been unable to claim support via furlough or the self-employment income support scheme (SEISS).

Three UK mayors — Andy Burnham, Sadiq Khan and Steve Rotheram — have separately urged the chancellor to consider extending financial support not just to directors but other excluded groups, such as PAYE freelancers and the newly self-employed.

Tuesday’s Business Clinic will discuss the financial problems facing entrepreneurs and the self-employed, the potential solutions being put forward to address these — and the consequences for businesses if no action is taken.

Presenter Claer Barrett will host a live Q&A at 12 noon UK time on Tuesday November 24 with Craig Beaumont, chief of external affairs at the Federation of Small Businesses, Gina Broadhurst, co-founder of campaign group Forgotten Limited and Rebecca Seeley Harris, tax expert and founder of Re Legal who drafted the proposals for supporting directors.

If you would like to put a question to the experts, please leave a comment below this story. We are especially keen to hear from people running their own businesses who have not been eligible for financial support.

Come back to this story at 12 noon on Tuesday to watch the live stream, which will be embedded above, or watch via the FT’s YouTube channel or LinkedIn page.