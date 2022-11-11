The Kudos Project editor Charlene Prempeh © Max Barnett

Nothing Phone (1), £399

I have not been this excited about a phone since I was given a Nokia Banana aged 13 – and the 100,000 or so individuals who put themselves on the waiting list for the Phone (1) drop in July clearly share my enthusiasm. Something about the combo of OLED display and transparent back make the idea of a mobile feel special again. nothing.tech

Plum FSC-certified wood Discovery woodland treehouse, £569.99

My son has recently started attending forest school and returns most days in a layer of dirt. If that all sounds a bit much, this chic treehouse provides a sense of adventure without the grime. plumplay.co.uk

Ten Carpets wool and silk Marlows’ Dreams – Trumpet rug, £11,000

Who are these naysayers insisting that art is for walls? All I want for Christmas is to sink my feet into this rug designed by Greek artist Jannis Varelas, whose work exploring collage and abstraction finds a new home in blissful domesticity. tencarpets.com

Saul Nash cotton-mix zip-up Rituals top, £275, and cotton-mix Rituals Air Jogger, £250

Saul Nash has been on the receiving end of many accolades this year – The International Woolmark Prize, a BFC Newgen award and The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. In this spirit, I would like to be awarded a green Saul Nash tracksuit for services to the festive season. fenwick.co.uk

Cartier rose-gold and leather Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch, £11,700

I own a vintage Cartier watch and for Christmas I would like a brand-new one to create an intergenerational dialogue. More precisely, I want this beautiful specimen cased in rose gold and engraved with wise words. I will wear one on each wrist. cartier.com

Aesop x Rick Owens travel kit, £145

I understand that sometimes I will be on the receiving end of a last-minute gift and I am still incredibly grateful for the effort. I would be even more grateful if the rushed buyer paused before reaching for a nondescript candle and instead found a local Aesop and bought me this treasure from Mr Owens. aesop.com

Loewe nappa calfskin large Flamenco clutch, £2,100

Why would I want to carry a clutch the size of a small child when I have a real-life small child to cart around? Because it is utterly, utterly, gorgeous. loewe.com

Burberry vintage check Navigator kids’ sunglasses, £130

Do you want to wear sunglasses with pineapples and palm trees around the frame? Neither does your child, niece, nephew or godchild. Little ones need stylish eyewear to ward off the winter sun and these Burberry shades are the perfect protector. uk.burberry.com

Purdey London leather-cased Triple Flask and Position Finder set, £495

I do not care for shooting, nor am I interested in walking across fields, but I am always cajoled into a country ramble at some point over the festive season. A triple flask set full of whisky would make this annual event manageable. shop.purdey.com

Heni The Great Expectations NFT collection by Damien Hirst

Do you remember a time when buying a print was a good gift for an art lover? The era when the letters NF would only ever be followed by L? That time has passed. I’d like an NFT this year if only to spark fierce debate over Christmas lunch on a subject that everyone has a strong opinion on and no one understands. heni.com

BMW iX M Sport Edition, from £77,305

There was once an MTV TV show called My Super Sweet Sixteen where teenagers would be given ridiculous cars for their birthday. This is a pitch for an adult version where working mums are gifted electric sports cars for Christmas. Development producers, please feel free to get in touch. bmw.co.uk

Backbone One for iPhone, £99.99

No, this is not a digital accompaniment to the plethora of self-help books on how to stand up for yourself (though I would welcome one of those in my stocking too). Backbone allows you to turn your phone into a games console, leaving the TV free for the King’s speech. playbackbone.com

Rejina Pyo recycled cotton Riley jacket, £110, and recycled cotton Leo trousers, £65

I never dreamt of wandering the streets with a mini-me dressed in matching attire but Rejina Pyo’s new children’s line has made that fantasy hugely attractive. rejinapyo.com

Mac Collins oak Jupiter’s chair, £6,990

Mac Collins first came to my attention when he won the Belmod award for his Ikawa chair in 2018. The piece, with its spear-like armrest and shield-shaped back, felt more like a throne than a place to rest, and there’s a similar energy in his Jupiter’s chair, with its repeated curves and rich wax finish. A seat for when you want to feel like a king or queen. thenewcraftsmen.com

Globe-Trotter x David Shrigley four-wheel carry-on, £2,495

Given the recent issues with lost luggage, I am fully committed to travelling everywhere with a carry-on. Any sadness created by my reduced holiday (or work) wardrobe would instantly be offset by rolling this Globe-Trotter and Shrigley collaboration around. globe-trotter.com