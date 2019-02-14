FT People: Consumer and Industry

Out with old, in with new in consumer goods

Reckitt Benckiser chief latest to step aside as pressure intensifies

Colgate replaces Ian Cook as chief executive

Chief operating officer Noel Wallace takes charge in sector’s latest management shake-up

Imperial embarks on hunt for new chairman

Mark Williamson’s 9-year tenure at tobacco group breaches UK governance code

Daimler names Airbus financial head as new CFO
Unilever’s new chief struggles with growth woes

Investors question margin target after fourth year of slowing sales

Burger King owner appoints new CEO in management shake-up

Starboard chief executive to become chairman of Papa John’s

Activist hedge fund agrees to invest $200m in the pizza chain

Macau casino billionaire takes more control of family empire

Pansy Ho strikes deal after tussle over SJM gambling group

JAB chair Bart Becht quits in split with partners

Veteran dealmaker disagreed with scale of $50bn spree at owner of Keurig Dr Pepper and Pret

Kapoor to step down as Reckitt Benckiser chief

Near doubling of share price since 2011 marred by 2 years of problems

Campbell Soup names Mark Clouse as new CEO
Unilever chief Paul Polman to step down

Alan Jope to lead multinational after backlash over plan to shift corporate headquarters

Kate Swann to step down as SSP chief executive

Former WH Smith CEO oversaw transformation of minor travel food retailer to global presence

US drugmaker Gilead poaches Roche executive Daniel O’Day

Pharmaceuticals chief will replace John Milligan who announced his departure in July

AstraZeneca hires controversial head of cancer R&D

Drugmaker ‘doubles down’ on cancer treatments and appoints José Baselga to oversee unit

Bunge warns on profits and names interim chief

Oilseed processor said it misjudged US-China trade dispute twice in a year

Kier chief to step down with ‘immediate effect’

Haydn Mursell had led the troubled UK construction group since 2014

UK engineering group Diploma appoints Johnny Thomson as CEO
