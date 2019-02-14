FT People: Consumer and Industry Tracking the makers and the sellers of consumer goods and services: Burger King, Colgate, Unilever, Reckitt © FT montage: Reuters; JEFF KOWALSKY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Out with old, in with new in consumer goods Reckitt Benckiser chief latest to step aside as pressure intensifies Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Colgate replaces Ian Cook as chief executive Chief operating officer Noel Wallace takes charge in sector’s latest management shake-up Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Imperial embarks on hunt for new chairman Mark Williamson’s 9-year tenure at tobacco group breaches UK governance code Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Daimler names Airbus financial head as new CFO Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Unilever’s new chief struggles with growth woes Investors question margin target after fourth year of slowing sales Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Burger King owner appoints new CEO in management shake-up Thursday, 14 February, 2019 More from this Series Starboard chief executive to become chairman of Papa John’s Activist hedge fund agrees to invest $200m in the pizza chain Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Macau casino billionaire takes more control of family empire Pansy Ho strikes deal after tussle over SJM gambling group Thursday, 14 February, 2019 JAB chair Bart Becht quits in split with partners Veteran dealmaker disagreed with scale of $50bn spree at owner of Keurig Dr Pepper and Pret Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Kapoor to step down as Reckitt Benckiser chief Near doubling of share price since 2011 marred by 2 years of problems Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Campbell Soup names Mark Clouse as new CEO Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Unilever chief Paul Polman to step down Alan Jope to lead multinational after backlash over plan to shift corporate headquarters Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Kate Swann to step down as SSP chief executive Former WH Smith CEO oversaw transformation of minor travel food retailer to global presence Thursday, 14 February, 2019 US drugmaker Gilead poaches Roche executive Daniel O’Day Pharmaceuticals chief will replace John Milligan who announced his departure in July Thursday, 14 February, 2019 AstraZeneca hires controversial head of cancer R&D Drugmaker ‘doubles down’ on cancer treatments and appoints José Baselga to oversee unit Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Bunge warns on profits and names interim chief Oilseed processor said it misjudged US-China trade dispute twice in a year Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Kier chief to step down with ‘immediate effect’ Haydn Mursell had led the troubled UK construction group since 2014 Thursday, 14 February, 2019 UK engineering group Diploma appoints Johnny Thomson as CEO Thursday, 14 February, 2019 FT People Guide to the individuals who influence business, finance and public affairs around the world Thursday, 14 February, 2019