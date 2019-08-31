Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The prime minister announced plans to shut down parliament for five weeks this autumn to thwart efforts to stymie his Brexit strategy. Was it wrong, clever or unconstitutional? And what does it mean for legislative efforts to avoid a no-deal Brexit? Presented by Sebastian Payne. With George Parker, Robert Shrimsley and James Blitz of the FT - plus Maddy Thimont Jack of the Institute for Government. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Salome Pkhaladze.

