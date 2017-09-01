Eurozone manufacturers see summer surge despite currency strength

Euro area exporters appear to have shrugged off the impact of the stronger single currency, with an influential poll suggesting the region’s manufacturers are seeing a summer surge in orders despite the currency’s gains.

The eurozone purchasing managers’ index rose to 57.4 in August — up from 56.6 in July and well above the crucial 50 level that marks an expansion in activity. It was one of the best readings since 2011.

The strong manufacturing PMI, compiled by data company IHS Markit, will make welcome reading for policymakers at the European Central Bank ahead of a crucial meeting next week to discuss how to wind down the €2tn quantitative easing programme.

The currency hit its highest level against the dollar in two-and-a-half years earlier this week, rising above $1.20 for the first time since early 2015 — in part because of expectations that the single currency area’s impressive growth streak will continue.

“The recent strengthening of the euro may curb export growth . . . and optimism about the year ahead has cooled since earlier in the summer, notably in France,” said Chris Williamson, economist at IHS Markit.

“However, the still-elevated level of confidence suggests that firms generally expect the current strong growth spell has further to run.” The region’s manufacturers are sensitive to fluctuations in the currency but the poll suggests demand is strong enough for firms to weather the appreciation.

The PMIs also suggest that policymakers at the ECB are right to think that the region’s recovery is becoming increasingly broad — a separate reading for Italy, one of the currency zone’s economic laggards, hit a six-and-a-half year high of 56.3, while Greece’s reading hit a nine-year high of 52.2.

Readings for France, the Netherlands and Austria were also at their highest level for more than six years.

Policymakers have become concerned by the euro’s rise over recent months. But with economic data continuing to point to a strong recovery in the region and inflation rising in August, the currency’s appreciation is not expected to play a central role in next Thursday’s discussions.

A fresh round of economic forecasts is, however, expected to downgrade projections for inflation next year to take into account the stronger euro — making it harder for the ECB to hit its inflation goal of just under 2 per cent.

“The stronger euro will mechanically push staff projections for inflation lower and complicate the ECB’s communication, but it should not derail the exit,” said Frederik Ducrozet, economist at Pictet Wealth Management.

No decision on tapering the €60bn-a-month programme is expected until the late October meeting. Mario Draghi, ECB president, has not attempted to talk down the currency’s rise at recent speeches delivered in the US and in Germany. Mr Draghi has voiced his concern that — despite the recovery — wage growth will remain lacklustre, leaving inflation below 2 per cent years from now.

Additional reporting by Nicholas Megaw in London.