New Zealand

Air New Zealand has unveiled plans to introduce bunk beds in economy class on long-haul flights. The airline last week filed patent and trademark applications for its “Economy Skynest”, a prototype that includes six sleeping pods arranged as two sets of triple bunks, saying it also hopes to license the product to other carriers. Each bed is 200cm long and 58cm wide, with pillows, sheets, blankets, privacy curtains and lighting designed to encourage sleep.

The airline is due to launch a direct Auckland to New York service in October, with flight times of up to 17 hours 40 minutes, and is anxious to make super long-haul flights as comfortable as possible. “A clear pain point for economy travellers on long-haul flights is the inability to stretch out,” said Mike Tod, chief marketing and customer officer.

In 2011, it introduced the “Skycouch”, a row of three economy seats on which the footrests fold up and armrests fold away to create a flat area 155cm long. The Skynest concept has already been in development for three years. The idea is that, rather than booking a bunk for the entire flight, passengers would have a normal seat but also pay extra for a certain time slot in the bunk, with cabin crew changing the sheets between each occupant.

The airline admitted that, compared with the Skycouch, the challenges of getting full certification for the Skynest prototype would be “immense”. While development continues, a final decision on whether to introduce it on commercial flights will not be taken until 2021. airnewzealand.com

Alaska

The abandoned bus where Christopher McCandless starved to death in 1992 on Stampede Road near Healy, Alaska © AP/Jillian Rogers

Five Italian tourists, one of them suffering from frostbite, were rescued last weekend after visiting a remote abandoned bus that has become a place of pilgrimage for travellers, to the concern of local residents. Christopher McCandless, an idealistic young adventurer, starved to death in the bus in 1992 after attempting to live off the land. His story was popularised by Jon Krakauer’s 1996 book Into the Wild and Sean Penn’s 2007 film of the same name, prompting others to attempt to visit the site despite the dangerous crossing of the Teklanika River it necessitates. In July last year a 24-year-old woman from Belarus drowned there, as did a 29-year old Swiss woman in 2010. Some are now calling for the bus to be destroyed.

