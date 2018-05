Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

In 2001, economic policies backed by the IMF brought Argentina to its knees and many Argentines associate the fund with the social and economic chaos that followed. But this week, a run on the currency forced President Mauricio Macri to return to the international lender. Jonathan Wheatley asks the FT's Benedict Mander what happens next