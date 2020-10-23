Donald Trump and Joe Biden clash over issues from the pandemic to foreign policy in their final presidential election debate

Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, clashed over issues from the pandemic to foreign policy in their final presidential election debate. Then, the FT’s Demetri Sevastopulo will explain why local races in Texas and around the US could dictate the political make-up of the country for years to come. Plus, Gilead has received the first US regulatory approval for a Covid-19 drug, and Intel reported a decline in data centre revenues and said its earnings fell by nearly a quarter from a year ago due to the pandemic.





Donald Trump and Joe Biden clash over coronavirus in final debate

https://www.ft.com/content/bef48683-9bde-4ac2-8906-797779593b22





Gilead secures FDA approval for remdesivir

https://www.ft.com/content/07a321de-109b-46aa-99bc-f884e0ed7703





