The United States has put China’s third-largest ecommerce platform on its blacklist of “notorious markets” for violations of intellectual property rights, as the world’s two biggest economies are entangled in negotiations to end a tit-for-tat trade war.

The US trade representative’s office added Pinduoduo for the first time to its list of high-profile marketplaces in foreign countries that repeatedly engage in counterfeiting and cause significant financial harm to US businesses.

Pinduoduo, the Tencent-backed Chinese e-commerce group, was set up only three years ago and has reshaped China’s vibrant online shopping industry dominated by Alibaba and JD.com with its group discounts on everything from toilet paper to pot plants, targeting consumers in China’s smaller cities and rural areas.

“Many of these price-conscious shoppers are reportedly aware of the proliferation of counterfeit products on pinduoduo.com but are nevertheless attracted to the low-priced goods on the platform,” the trade representative’s office said, adding the company needed to take additional measures to restrict the sale of counterfeit products.

Pinduoduo, hailed as the fastest-growing company in the history of China when it listed on the Nasdaq last year, secured a valuation of $20bn but has since burnt through cash in an attempt to buy future growth.

“We do not fully understand why we are listed . . . and we disagree with the report,” Pinduoduo said in a statement, adding it had introduced penalties to punish counterfeit merchants, worked closely with law enforcement and used technology to take down suspicious products.

The ecommerce platform was hit with a class-action lawsuit in August last year with allegations that the listing prospectus contained false and misleading statements — including Pinduoduo’s failure to stop merchants selling fake goods, which resulted in unsustainable revenue figures.

China’s market regulator said it was investigating counterfeit goods on Pinduoduo last year, causing the company’s share price to plummet.

Alibaba, China’s largest e-commerce platform, has taken steps to curb sales of counterfeit goods on its popular Taobao marketplace, the US report said, but the company remained on the watchlist.

“Our results and practices have been acknowledged as best-in-class,” Alibaba said in a statement responding to the report, adding it did not agree with the US decision. “In fact, zero industry associations called for our inclusion in the report this year.”

A total of 36 countries were identified on this year’s overall watch list of foreign countries which the US says is committing intellectual property violations, with China topping the priority watch list and Saudi Arabia being added to it this year.