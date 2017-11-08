Each week, we focus on one of the major international stories making headlines, drawing upon the Financial Times's team of foreign correspondents and analysts to make sense of world events. Presented by Gideon Rachman and produced by Hannah Murphy.
Some of the most powerful figures in Saudi Arabia have been arrested in a new anti-corruption crackdown, while tensions between the gulf kingdom and Iran are being felt across the region. Gideon Rachman is joined by Simeon Kerr and Erika Solomon.
Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.