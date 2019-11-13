A prominent MP for the far-right Alternative for Germany has been removed as chairman of the Bundestag’s legal affairs committee after a string of offensive tweets, in a rebuke that is unprecedented in Germany’s postwar history.

Stephan Brandner was voted out of his job by all the other members of the committee. Their rebellion shows how Germany’s political establishment is gradually losing patience with a party that thrives on provocation.

His defenestration marks the first time in the 70-year history of the Bundestag that a committee chairman has been voted out of office in this way.

The move was a “clear signal against incitement and hatred and for a liberal and open society”, said Jan-Marco Luczak, legal affairs spokesman for Angela Merkel’s CDU/CSU parliamentary group. “We are giving this office back its dignity,” he added.

His counterpart in the left-of-centre Social Democrats, Johannes Fechner, said Mr Brandner was “simply no longer tenable”. The constant controversies surrounding AfD politicians have scandalised liberal opinion in Berlin but have failed to dent the party’s popularity, especially in east Germany.

In recent elections in the three east German states of Saxony, Brandenburg and Thuringia the AfD made huge gains and established itself as the second-largest political party in all three regions.

Mr Brandner, a lawyer, had caused outrage with a steady flow of tasteless tweets that some critics said bordered on racial incitement.

After an abortive terror attack on the Jewish community of Halle on Yom Kippur, he had retweeted a comment criticising politicians for “loitering” around mosques and synagogues because the attackers’ two victims were not Jewish. He later admitted the retweet was “unfortunate”.

He had also caused howls of protest by comparing the award of Germany’s Order of Merit to the rock musician Udo Lindenberg, who has been fiercely critical of the AfD, to “Judas’ 30 pieces of silver”.

This was just the latest of many controversial interventions. When MPs elected Ms Merkel chancellor in early 2018, Mr Brandner got into trouble for tweeting a photo of a ballot form resting on a roll of toilet paper, in what looked like a Bundestag lavatory.

Prior to his election to the Bundestag in 2017 Mr Brandner had served as a member of the regional parliament in Thuringia, where he broke records by becoming the subject of 32 calls to order. All of them are displayed proudly on his personal website.

Mr Brandner condemned his deselection, calling it “another low point for the German parliamentary system”. The AfD leader Alexander Gauland called it “a mixture of stupidity and arrogance”. His place was taken by Heribert Hirte, a Christian Democrat, who was deputy chairman.