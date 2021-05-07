Balenciaga ribbed knit viscose and metal Lavallière dress, £2,250. Calzedonia lace tights, £13. Kwaidan Editions leather shoes, £540. Earring, stylist’s own [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F36049c32-1cb4-4449-9aa2-8ff82efc582a.jpg?dpr=1&fit=scale-down&quality=highest&source=next&width=700]\nBalenciaga ribbed knit viscose and metal Lavallière dress, £2,250. Calzedonia\nlace tights, £13. Kwaidan Editions leather shoes, £540. Earring, stylist’s own ©\nMisha TaylorRomeo Gigli cotton shirtdress, $795, and wool skirt, $495, both from Resurrection Los Angeles. Calzedonia lace tights, £13. Issey Miyake rubber Cover shoes, £235. Cutler & Gross acetate 1368 Rectangle sunglasses, £320 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F11bb2de8-be75-4252-9424-f99bda662116.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nRomeo Gigli cotton shirtdress, $795, and wool skirt, $495, both from\nResurrection Los Angeles. Calzedonia lace tights, £13. Issey Miyake rubber Cover\nshoes, £235. Cutler & Gross acetate 1368 Rectangle sunglasses, £320 © Misha\nTaylorRaf Simons PVC gilet, cotton shirt and viscose skirt, all POA. Calzedonia lace tights, £13. Kwaidan Editions leather shoes, £540 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F93c53501-70db-452a-9ec8-78fc442ff3c6.jpg?dpr=1&fit=scale-down&quality=highest&source=next&width=700]\nRaf Simons PVC gilet, cotton shirt and viscose skirt, all POA. Calzedonia lace\ntights, £13. Kwaidan Editions leather shoes, £540 © Misha TaylorJil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier viscose knit top, £1,190, and hand-crocheted viscose dress, £1,390 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fd5c66236-6309-446e-a1e1-39cbfe1dda1b.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nJil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier viscose knit top, £1,190, and hand-crocheted\nviscose dress, £1,390 © Misha TaylorLouis Vuitton knitted silk and cotton top, £1,690, belt, POA, and cotton trousers, POA. Calzedonia lace tights, £13. Kwaidan Editions leather shoes, £540. Earring, stylist’s own [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F380a4bdc-2ef4-475a-803e-3821a24f73d8.jpg?dpr=1&fit=scale-down&quality=highest&source=next&width=700]\nLouis Vuitton knitted silk and cotton top, £1,690, belt, POA, and cotton\ntrousers, POA. Calzedonia lace tights, £13. Kwaidan Editions leather shoes,\n£540. Earring, stylist’s own © Misha TaylorBottega Veneta jersey dress, £2,610. Peter Do leather boots, £765 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Faebb2a9c-2c07-49df-942e-e8cdd921c247.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nBottega Veneta jersey dress, £2,610. Peter Do leather boots, £765 © Misha TaylorAcne Studios cotton jumper, POA. Issey Miyake polyester Wrapped Pleats trousers, £955. Bottega Veneta leather Intreccio bag, £2,800. Peter Do leather boots, £765. Earrings, stylist’s own [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fb2433488-e78e-45a8-b23f-2a7f9bc49f2c.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nAcne Studios cotton jumper, POA. Issey Miyake polyester Wrapped Pleats trousers,\n£955. Bottega Veneta leather Intreccio bag, £2,800. Peter Do leather boots,\n£765. Earrings, stylist’s own © Misha TaylorSaint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello wool jersey coat, £2,270. Peter Do viscose Flowers top (cuffs showing), £327, and leather boots, £765. Calzedonia lace tights, £13. Earrings, stylist’s own [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F8065a1a1-4db8-49e9-ae8b-6c94d4e98c31.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nSaint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello wool jersey coat, £2,270. Peter Do viscose\nFlowers top (cuffs showing), £327, and leather boots, £765. Calzedonia lace\ntights, £13. Earrings, stylist’s own © Misha TaylorSaint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello wool jersey coat, £2,270. Peter Do viscose Flowers top (cuffs showing), £327. Earrings, stylist’s own [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fa6c082b4-39c1-491c-80f1-0ab80d29fd69.jpg?dpr=1&fit=scale-down&quality=highest&source=next&width=700]\nSaint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello wool jersey coat, £2,270. Peter Do viscose\nFlowers top (cuffs showing), £327. Earrings, stylist’s own. Model, Laurel Taylor\nat Next Models. Casting, Nicola Kast at Webber Represents. Hair, Diego Da Silva\nat Streeters. Make-up, Holly Silius at R3 MGMT using Chanel Les Beiges Summer\nLight and Chanel Hydra Beauty Camellia Glow Concentrate. Set design, Bryn Bowen\nat Jones MGMT. Production, Viewfinders © Misha TaylorRECOMMENDED\nHow To Spend ItHeat-activate your look\n[https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fa4a17dd7-7a84-450d-ac7c-cafada4f9e23.jpg?source=next&fit=scale-down&dpr=2&width=240]