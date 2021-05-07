Photography by Misha Taylor. Styling by Jay Massacret. Model Laurel Taylor

Balenciaga ribbed knit viscose and metal Lavallière dress, £2,250. Calzedonia lace tights, £13. Kwaidan Editions leather shoes, £540. Earring, stylist’s own
Romeo Gigli cotton shirtdress, $795, and wool skirt, $495, both from Resurrection Los Angeles. Calzedonia lace tights, £13. Issey Miyake rubber Cover shoes, £235. Cutler & Gross acetate 1368 Rectangle sunglasses, £320
Raf Simons PVC gilet, cotton shirt and viscose skirt, all POA. Calzedonia lace tights, £13. Kwaidan Editions leather shoes, £540
Jil Sander by Lucie and Luke Meier viscose knit top, £1,190, and hand-crocheted viscose dress, £1,390
Louis Vuitton knitted silk and cotton top, £1,690, belt, POA, and cotton trousers, POA. Calzedonia lace tights, £13. Kwaidan Editions leather shoes, £540. Earring, stylist’s own
Bottega Veneta jersey dress, £2,610. Peter Do leather boots, £765
Acne Studios cotton jumper, POA. Issey Miyake polyester Wrapped Pleats trousers, £955. Bottega Veneta leather Intreccio bag, £2,800. Peter Do leather boots, £765. Earrings, stylist’s own
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello wool jersey coat, £2,270. Peter Do viscose Flowers top (cuffs showing), £327, and leather boots, £765. Calzedonia lace tights, £13. Earrings, stylist’s own
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello wool jersey coat, £2,270. Peter Do viscose Flowers top (cuffs showing), £327. Earrings, stylist’s own
Model, Laurel Taylor at Next Models. Casting, Nicola Kast at Webber Represents. Hair, Diego Da Silva at Streeters. Make-up, Holly Silius at R3 MGMT using Chanel Les Beiges Summer Light and Chanel Hydra Beauty Camellia Glow Concentrate. Set design, Bryn Bowen at Jones MGMT. Production, Viewfinders

