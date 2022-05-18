Salary advancements: a double-edged sword?
Cash holdings among global fund managers have risen to their highest level since 9/11, China’s economic data show how badly the country is suffering from its Covid lockdowns. Plus, the FT’s employment columnist Sarah O’Connor says inflation hurts some workers more than others and salary advancement schemes aimed at helping struggling workers may not be a panacea.
Mentioned in this podcast:
Big investors increase cash holdings to highest levels since 9/11 attack
Beware the promise of salary advance schemes
China’s economic activity plummets as Covid lockdowns hit growth
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
