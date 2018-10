Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

IBM’s $34bn acquisition of Red Hat is the biggest transaction in the company’s history. Malcolm Moore discusses what chief executive Ginni Rometti is hoping to achieve and whether the gamble will pay off with Richard Waters, the FT's West Coast editor.





Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Malcolm Moore, technology news editor and Richard Waters, West Coast editor. Producer: Fiona Symon