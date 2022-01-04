The pandemic is messing with US labour market data
A jury found Elizabeth Holmes guilty of conspiring to defraud investors in the failed blood testing start-up Theranos,Apple has become the first company to hit a market capitalisation of $3tn and US president Joe Biden is launching a crackdown on the country’s largest meat producers. Plus, the FT’s US economics editor Colby Smith explains why the country is struggling to measure jobs growth and the larger ramifications.
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
