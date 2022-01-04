Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

A jury found Elizabeth Holmes guilty of conspiring to defraud investors in the failed blood testing start-up Theranos,Apple has become the first company to hit a market capitalisation of $3tn and US president Joe Biden is launching a crackdown on the country’s largest meat producers. Plus, the FT’s US economics editor Colby Smith explains why the country is struggling to measure jobs growth and the larger ramifications.

Elizabeth Holmes found guilty in criminal fraud trial

Apple becomes first $3tn company after boost from pandemic demand

Biden launches crackdown on largest US meat producers

US struggles to measure jobs growth as pandemic distorts labour market data

Mercedes breaks 1,000km barrier with electric-vehicle prototype

