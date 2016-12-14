US government bond markets jolted by hawkish Fed

US government bond markets were jolted by the Federal Reserve’s unexpectedly hawkish turn on Wednesday, when the US central bank increased interest rates for the second time since the financial crisis and set a more aggressive path for tightening than investors had anticipated.

A sell-off accelerated into the close of trading, with the yield on the two-year note climbing 10 basis points to 1.263 per cent, the highest level since August 2009 shortly after the US emerged from recession. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Losses were concentrated in the shortest-dated US Treasuries, with the three- and five-year Treasury yields rising 11 and 13 basis points, respectively. The dollar clinched its best daily performance in a month, rising 0.9 per cent against a basket of currencies, while commodities including oil and gold sank.

Stock markets weakened, led by declining shares of energy, utility and real estate companies, the latter two highly sensitive to changes in monetary policy expectations. The S&P 500 dipped 0.8 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which at one point in the day was 34 points from eclipsing the 20,000 level, fell 0.6 per cent.

Several investors said they had expected a more dovish announcement, given the uncertainty of president-elect Donald Trump’s plans to boost government spending and cut taxes that the incoming administration hopes will accelerate economic activity. But momentum in the US economy that began before the election won a vote of confidence from policymakers, with Fed chair Janet Yellen saying she expects progress to continue.

“The surprise and what the market is reacting to is that most people expected a wait-and-see stance from the [Fed] in terms of how they would consider the impact of Trump-enomics in the year ahead,” said Ian Lyngen, a strategist with BMO Capital Markets. “It was a bit of a surprise seeing the Fed buy into the market’s optimism.”