Italy’s anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the far-right League claimed progress in forging a common economic agenda, including plans to slash taxes and increase social spending, as they ploughed ahead with talks to form a populist coalition government.

Luigi Di Maio, the 31-year old Five Star leader, and Matteo Salvini, his 45-year old counterpart at the League, held a second meeting in as many days in central Rome on Friday to hash out plans for a German-style “contract” to run the eurozone’s third largest economy.

“We are finding ample common ground,” Mr Di Maio told reporters after the negotiating session. “We hope to close [the deal] as quickly as possible,” he said.

Five Star and the League launched intensive coalition negotiations on Thursday, more than two months after the March general election, which yielded a hung parliament but big gains for the two parties. A new summit between Mr Salvini and Mr Di Maio is set for Saturday in Milan. They will discuss a joint pick for prime minister that could be presented to Sergio Mattarella, Italy’s president, as early as Sunday.

Mr Di Maio said that the areas of “convergence” with Mr Salvini included income support for the poor — Five Star ’s signature economic policy — as well as a flat tax, which has been championed by the League. Mr Di Maio also said Five Star and the League agreed on reversing increases in the retirement age introduced in 2011 under a technocratic government led by Mario Monti.

Implementing all three policies could raise concerns about Italy’s public finances, as each would involve an increase in the country’s budget deficit if it is not offset by spending cuts elsewhere. Italy is one of the most highly indebted countries in the eurozone, and under constant pressure from EU policymakers and investors to remain within the single currency’s fiscal rules.

“Both parties support expansionary budgets and we would not expect to see any notable reforms take place,” said analysts at BMI Research in a note on Friday. “Such a government would eventually face massive constraints from rising borrowing costs as investors pull money out of the country,” it added.

Details of any agreement between Five Star and the League on economic measures are still very murky, and people close to the negotiations said the goal was not to antagonise Brussels and other EU capitals right from the start. Five Star and League officials have also played down previous pledges to consider an Italian exit from the single currency.

But concerns about Italy’s new direction were apparent on Friday when Antonio Tajani, president of the European Parliament, warned against any departure from the euro. “To understand the danger . . . all you have to do is look at Argentina. Leaving the euro would be a catastrophe,” Mr Tajani, a lawmaker from the opposition centre-right Forza Italia party, said at a conference in Florence organised by the European University Institute.

Although it is increasingly likely that Mr Di Maio and Mr Salvini will strike a deal, several obstacles remain which could yet scupper the talks. One is agreement on key cabinet positions, which would have to be approved by Mr Mattarella. As the talks intensify, the two leaders also risk a backlash from their respective voter bases, as they campaigned against each other during the election, often in disparaging, aggressive terms. Five Star has said it would put any deal with the League to its members in an online vote, which could potentially scupper any alliance. The final hurdle would be a confidence vote in Italy’s two houses of parliament, where Five Star and the League would hold a relatively slim majority.

Should no deal be reached, Mr Mattarella has lined up a caretaker government that could ferry the country to a new general election in the second half of 2018.