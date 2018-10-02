Thank you for your help!

Most explanations of the rise of populism focus on economic inequality and race. But, argues Gideon Rachman in his column this week, there is a third factor to consider: male rage.

The controversy surrounding the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court has shown, Gideon writes, how potent and corrosive a force men's fear of the loss of power and status can be.

This resentment is also the motor driving authoritarian populist insurgencies around the world. Strongman leaders such as the Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte and Matteo Salvini in Italy, for example, are quick to deploy misogynistic abuse as a political weapon.

Sheila Bair, former chair of the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, argues that American policymakers should resist the temptation to loosen bank capital rules introduced after the financial crisis.

Robert Shrimsley predicts that, for all their warm words about a new domestic agenda, the Conservatives will find no escape from the shadow of Brexit at their annual conference this week.

Daniel Kerner, Latin America director at the Eurasia Group, writes that Argentine president Mauricio Macri could pay a heavy political price for his botched economic adjustment programmes.

Some have never needed EU freedom of movement: letter from John Doherty, Vienna, Austria

Charles Horner asks Brexit supporters to stand behind the loss of freedom of movement for Britons on exiting the EU. I am happy to do so. Having worked in eight cities, in five countries across three continents in the 50 years since I left the UK, I have never relied on the EU Free Movement Directive.

China’s leaders may resent Trump’s strong arm tactics. But they have to know: if they want to preserve some semblance of the global trading system that has served their country so well, they must give ground.

Call your child what you like — but not Chardonnay: letter from Malcolm Orton, Braintree, Essex, UK

I read with interest Roula Khalaf’s piece on naming children. I am reminded of my time living in Brussels when a family friend had to get a letter from the Irish Embassy confirming that Eoin was a traditional name, so that he could register the birth of his son. There is no room for government, or any other body, to decide what names are acceptable. My only caveat is that children should not be named after popular white wine grapes.

A festival of Brexit from which the Tories cannot escape

The party remains convulsed by a destructive European neurosis



Eat, give and Instagram it: millennials lap up charity dinners

Breakfasts and lunches in aid of Syria and the NHS offer business opportunities too



Mauricio Macri’s failure to plan has put Argentina in a tight spot Discontent will grow as the government tries to meet the terms of its IMF bailout

Instant Insight: Is the General Electric era coming to an end? Appointment of an outsider as chief signals the depth of the group’s distress

The US must hold firm on bank capital rules

Former FDIC chief argues that if the Fed waters down its demands, others will follow



Sex, violence and the rise of populism

The Kavanaugh hearing in the US has shown that men fear a loss of power and status



Free Lunch: The globalisation pendulum

Is cross-border economic integration really going into reverse?



FT Alphaville: Meanwhile, at 1.22am on the West Coast . . .

Are Chief Executives Overpaid? by Deborah Hargreaves

A devastating argument in favour of redesigning leaders’ pay



Menace of US sanctions on Russia looms over Europe’s gas supply

Geopolitics meddles with the Nord Stream 2 project



A successful start-up pitch is in the hands of the entrepreneur

New research sheds light on the language and gestures that sway investors



The FT View: Nafta is salvaged from Donald Trump’s wrecking ball

Canada’s government ran a successful exercise in damage limitation



The FT View: Cut ivory demand and supply to save elephants

Strict trade bans must accompany action against smuggling gangs



