How should commercial law firms measure success?

The industry itself has settled on the “PEP number” — annual profit-per-equity-partner. But this measure is irrelevant to the buyers of legal services, who want long-term, big picture thinking from their lawyers. In fact, a focus on PEP tends to result in the opposite approach.

“The legal profession has a fundamental problem with short-termism,” says Simon Levine, global co-chief executive of DLA Piper. Partners’ reluctance to divert their annual earnings towards experimental long-term investments means normal business activities — such as innovation or research and development — are too often negligible.

However, two big law firms seem to have worked out how to sidestep this short-termism and the constraints of the partnership model, in ways that clearly show how the legal business is metamorphosing.

One of them is Levine’s firm. DLA Piper has set up Aldersgate Holding, a wholly owned subsidiary, to invest in new technology and allied activities, such as blockchain and litigation funding. Although funded by the partners, it has the autonomy to be far nimbler than law firm management teams.

“I genuinely don’t think people will achieve true innovation unless they can reinvest into longer-term projects,” says Levine. As a former media lawyer whose clients included The Beatles, he says his experiences inspired him “to think more broadly and creatively. I’ve applied that not just to legal problems but also to broader challenges”.

The other firm, Allen & Overy, set up the Markets Innovation Group (MIG) in 2018 to encourage a more “start-up” culture and to invest in long-term projects. Unlike DLA Piper’s venture, it sits inside the firm but MIG is treated like a client. Lawyers’ time spent on MIG projects can be recorded as billable hours, thanks to a system specially developed by the MIG and A&O’s finance team.

Now a multidisciplinary 30-strong team, MIG has £5m this year to invest in firm-wide projects. “It has transformed an unstructured approach to research and development into a structured approach, allowing us to scale up our R&D while scaling down individual risk,” says David Wakeling, the partner leading MIG.

Both Allen & Overy and DLA Piper have a history of investing in business lines alongside traditional legal practice. Aosphere, Allen & Overy’s online risk management business, has been operating for 20 years. DLA Piper, under Levine, has set up a “change council” to drive radical change. Lawyers are assessed partly on their contribution to the change agenda, and most have been trained in design-thinking.

With its emphasis on experimentation and the end user, design thinking has been adopted by many leading European law firms as a way to help change mindsets. Even smaller continental firms, such as Gómez-Acebo & Pombo, have set up design centres that streamline the way lawyers draft contracts and use tech.

Similarly, blending legal services with other offerings is becoming the norm in many firms. Some, such as listed law firm DWF, are putting integrated services at their core. Others, such as Dentons and Norton Rose Fulbright, offer integrated services to selected clients. The John Lewis Partnership, the UK retailer, recently used Dentons’ Helix mix of different services for a fixed fee.

That leading firms want to transform how lawyers approach their work is particularly evident in the proliferation of environmental, social and governance (ESG) groups.

For many, these provide a way to get over internal silos and reflect how giving legal advice can no longer be a passive service. Lawyers must consider not only commercial context, but issues such as climate change and social impact. Osborne Clarke is formalising this approach in its “3D” client service model, in which lawyers consider transformational trends when giving advice.

Lasting effects of the pandemic

The pandemic accelerated many changes, not least digitalisation and working from home. Sharing knowledge is one of the hardest challenges for law firms, so Spain’s Garrigues has introduced a single digital platform where it carries out all its work and can capture, analyse and use its institutional expertise.

Mixing up office and homeworking is now in favour. Such a shift would have been unthinkable before the pandemic, yet legal firms are now borrowing ideas, such as agile working, from tech and engineering. Pinsent Masons has rolled out lean working principles — in one case cutting a due diligence process down from 12 months to eight weeks.

Transformation is under way but the word itself “can put people off,” warns Alastair Morrison, the partner in charge of driving change at Pinsent Masons. “This is more about the legal business regenerating — what you are looking for is the outcome,” he says. “You want people to look at the firm in three years’ time and say, the firm has regenerated itself.”

Most innovative law firms in Europe 2021 Rank Law firm Submissions score Use of data & tech score Total score HQ 1 Winner:* DLA Piper 138 45 183 UK/US 2 Allen & Overy 132 50 182 UK 3 Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer 133 46 179 UK 4 Pinsent Masons 133 45 178 UK 5 Addleshaw Goddard 131 45 176 UK 6 Hogan Lovells 130 45 175 UK/US 7 Dentons 130 42 172 Global 7 White & Case 131 41 172 US 9 Herbert Smith Freehills 129 41 170 UK/Australia 9 Simmons & Simmons 130 40 170 UK 11 Ashurst 128 41 169 UK/Australia 12 Travers Smith 129 37 166 UK 13 Baker McKenzie 114 48 162 Global 14 DWF 119 42 161 UK 15 Taylor Wessing 121 39 160 UK 16 Macfarlanes 118 39 157 UK 17 Winner:** Gide Loyrette Nouel 126 29 155 France 18 Garrigues 120 34 154 Spain 19 Ecija 118 34 152 Spain 20 Norton Rose Fulbright 111 38 149 UK/US 20 Paul Hastings 113 36 149 US 22 Womble Bond Dickinson 113 33 146 UK/US 23 Vieira de Almeida 116 27 143 Portugal 24 Dechert 103 35 138 US 25 NautaDutilh 104 32 136 Netherlands 26 Cuatrecasas 98 32 130 Spain 27 Kennedys 87 41 128 UK 27 Sorainen 104 24 128 Baltics 29 McCann FitzGerald 97 29 126 Ireland 30 Gómez-Acebo & Pombo 102 20 122 Spain

Case studies in best practice

Researched, compiled and ranked by RSGi. ‘Winner’ indicates the organisation won an FT Innovative Lawyers Europe 2021 award

Law firm transformation Law firms are starting side businesses, exploring new sources of investment and rolling out digital initiatives.

WINNER: DLA Piper

Law& is a DLA Piper brand launched last year as part of the “radical change” strategy under way at the global firm. Already, Law& has been involved in projects including Aldersgate Funding, a litigation fund, Toko, a digital asset platform that uses blockchain, and Aiscension, an AI tool for mass document review. Law& has prompted projects that are improving internal efficiency, including use of data to inform corporate partners’ pricing decisions. By creating subsidiaries and using DLAb Virtual, its own crowdsourcing platform, DLA Piper has speeded up project launches. Pinsent Masons

Adam Marsland heads the Pinsent Masons team applying Lean Six Sigma management principles to finance and projects groups at the firm. The aim is to improve efficiency and remove waste through better project management. So far, this has reduced clients’ costs by up to 60 per cent with improvements such as cutting the time taken for document reviews by 75 per cent. Marsland leads the training of lawyers in agile principles, working across the firm and in Vario, its consulting arm. © Johnnyrh | Dreamstime.com Allen & Overy

The Markets Innovation Group led by David Wakeling set up an internal investment fund to raise capital for research and development. The aim is to centralise innovation investment rather than seek funds for individual projects on an ad hoc basis. The MIG is treated as a client and other parts of Allen & Overy are credited with income for hours they contribute. The group raised £5m in 2020 and has been used to test 14 ideas, of which three are set to come to market. Dentons

The firm launched Helix, pitched as a cross between a traditional legal practice and managed legal services. Helix specialises in commercial, employment and real-estate law and works closely with clients to provide data insights, legal advice and project management. Services are charged on a fixed-fee basis. Clients report up to 20 per cent savings on previous panel expenditure. DWF

Mileway, Europe’s biggest last-mile logistics company, faced increasing demand and needed to simplify its real estate portfolio. DWF called on Mindcrest, its legal managed-services business, and Connected Services, its consulting division, to deliver an integrated technology, process and legal advisory solution. Among other benefits, Mileway was able to collaborate seamlessly with DWF’s lawyers, leading to faster turnrounds, notably a streamlined tenancy verification procedure. © Alamy Stock Photo Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

The pandemic led Freshfields to reconfigure its digital transformation strategy. Moves included creating a machine-learning team, launching a new regulatory management platform, and upgrading tools such as its due diligence platform. Some 900 Freshfields lawyers and business services professionals were appointed as digital advocates to share best practice and efficiencies. Osborne Clarke

The firm’s new “3D client strategy” blends legal skills and services with sector specialisms and three “transformation drivers”: sustainability, digital transformation and urban dynamics (covering topics such as how cities are changing). The transformation drivers cut across practice areas and the firm will report revenue against them. Osborne Clarke is also building a software engineering team to create its own legal tech solutions. Garrigues

A global platform called GarriguesNet was unveiled last year to manage client matters and handle internal communications. The platform gives a single point of access to the firm’s apps and data, which are accessible via search and chatbots. Garrigues says GarriguesNet has increased digital literacy across the firm, and improved productivity and the ability to cross-sell. Gómez-Acebo & Pombo

The firm has launched a centre of excellence to support contract drafting, which includes people skilled in word processing, design and contract templates. The system allows lawyers to focus on speedy drafting, while leaving the presentation and design to experts, which cuts the time required overall. Norton Rose Fulbright

The firm has set up a legal operations consulting arm within NRF Transform, its global change and innovation programme. It offers a “health check” tool for in-house legal teams to use to assess operational maturity and to offer tech vendor-agnostic advice. The team includes people trained in law, management consulting, video-game design and neuroscience. Revenues for the team quadrupled in 2020.