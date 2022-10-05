Following the success of this year’s inaugural ranking of Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies, the FT is compiling its next list of high-growth businesses, to be published in May 2023.

In partnership with Statista, the data provider, the FT aims to identify companies with the strongest revenue growth between 2018 and 2021. The ranking will appear in a special report published in a weekday edition of the FT newspaper and on FT.com, alongside articles by FT correspondents on trends identified in the research.

The 2022 online edition of this report and ranking can be viewed here. Potential candidates will be contacted by Statista or can put their names forward now, via this website.

Why should companies participate?

New business opportunities

Inclusion in the ranking is an acknowledgment of a company’s performance that extends beyond its specific industry and country. It may also generate attention from potential partners, customers and investors around the world.

Employer awareness

Corporate growth usually generates demand for new employees. Being included in the ranking of Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies will increase awareness of you as an employer, and of your potential.

Media coverage

Reporters will cover specific sectors, business trends and standout companies in Africa. The ranking will be published in a print report in a weekday edition of the FT, and online.

Branding

Companies included on the list can use the award logo for marketing purposes upon payment of a licence fee. Companies will also be able to publicise the award free of charge if they do not use the official label.

Access to more than 1mn facts

All applicants who provide data on their sales will receive a free two-week Statista Corporate Test Account — irrespective of whether they end up among the top companies.

Which companies are eligible?

To be included in the list of Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies 2023, a company must meet the following criteria:

Revenue of at least US $100.000 generated in 2018¹

Revenue of at least US $1.5mn generated in 2021¹

An independent company (not a subsidiary or branch office of any kind)

Headquartered in an African country

Revenue growth between 2018 and 2021 was primarily organic (ie “internally” stimulated)

1 Countries that do not use the dollar to express revenues must provide the average local currency value equivalent over the course of the relevant fiscal year.

How do I register?

1. Online registration

Please register with Statista online here by January 31 2023. Alternatively, download the form from the list below and send it to ft-africa@statista.com upon completion.

2. Verification of revenue information

Your revenue data must be verified using this form. The form must be signed in person by a managing director or a member of your executive committee (chief executive or chief financial officer) and emailed to Statista by January 31 2023 at ft-africa@statista.com

Downloads

English

Registration form as PDF document

Revenue verification form as PDF document

French

Registration form PDF document

Verification form as PDF document

Please email FT-africa@statista.com with any additional questions.