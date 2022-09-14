A worse than expected US inflation report triggered a Wall Street sell-off, Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko testified in front of a US Senate committee about alleged security lapses at the social media site, and the US is struggling to put together an alliance to address computer chip supply chain issues.

