Three decades of globalisation risks are going into reverse, according to company executives and investors as world leaders meet in Davos for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, and Toshiba set a deadline of May 30 for additional bidders in what could be Japan’s largest private equity deal.

Business leaders warn that three-decade era of globalisation is ending

Toshiba reveals takeover interest as battle heats up

