The end of globalisation at Davos
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
Three decades of globalisation risks are going into reverse, according to company executives and investors as world leaders meet in Davos for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, and Toshiba set a deadline of May 30 for additional bidders in what could be Japan’s largest private equity deal.
Subscribe to the FT News Briefing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify
Mentioned in this podcast:
Business leaders warn that three-decade era of globalisation is ending
Toshiba reveals takeover interest as battle heats up
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published